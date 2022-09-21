Vendors sought for annual Holiday Shindy at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted from vendors interested in participating in the 2022 Holiday Shindy, which will be held Dec. 10 in the common room of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. There is a $15 non-refundable application fee separate from the booth fee for vendors who are selected.
All makers, crafters and artists, including woodworkers, toymakers, printers, jewelers, ceramicists, apothecaries, clothing designers, upcyclers, farmers, bakers, butchers, and candlestick makers are eligible to apply.
The annual event features more than 40 vendors who are selected to participate based on their unique and distinctive offerings.
Information: holidayshindy.com.