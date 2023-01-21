Ventfort Hall names Wendy Healey as executive director

LENOX — Wendy Healey has been named executive director of Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox.
Healey, who lives in Colebrook, Conn., has previously been a management consultant and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in banking, financial technology and marketing.
She has also served on WAM Theater’s board of directors since 2018, most recently as board president, and also chairs its governing committee.
She is a founding member of the Inclusive Economic Innovation Group, a think tank that seeks equitable solutions to systemic economic racism, and has served on the board of directors of BerkShares, the local currency of the Berkshires. She has been involved with local chambers of commerce her entire career, and served as the first woman president of the Avon, Conn., Chamber of Commerce.
Healey holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from the University of Connecticut.