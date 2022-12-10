Ventfort Hall names Alice Nathan as board president

LENOX — Alice Nathan has been appointed president of the board of directors at Ventfort Hall. Nathan had formerly served as vice president.
Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall board of directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has served in many roles at the Gilded Age mansion, including chairman of special events and more recently, head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
She studied at the University of Maryland and graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in art education. She has taught art at the elementary school level, worked for a high-end antiques dealer, then managed her store, and was a personal shopper for Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Ave., which included managing the fur salons in Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.
Nathan lives in Lee with her husband, Irving Marks.
Ventfort Hall, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, mwas built in 1893 for George and Sarah Morgan, the sister of legendary financier J. Pierpont Morgan.