Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law the Nurse Licensure Compact, a measure that allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both the primary state of residence and other NLC jurisdictions.
The NLC will be implemented in Vermont on Feb. 1, 2022. Starting on that date, Vermont residents will be able to apply for a multistate license and nurses residing in other states who hold a multistate license will be able to begin practicing in Vermont. Vermont is the 36th jurisdiction to have enacted the NLC. Information: www.nlc.gov, nursecompact@ncsbn.org.