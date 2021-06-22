BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has earned an "A" for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group. The national distinction recognizes the medical center's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care. To see the medical center's full grade details, visit tinyurl.com/3dbr32wm.