BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is forming a patient and family advisory council. The group will be made up of 12 community members who either have been patients at the medical center or are family members of current or past patients.
The group will meet every other month, for an hour in the evening. The council will discuss patient safety, quality of care, and patient comfort in the spirit of continual improvement.
Those interested in membership should email theresa.demasi@svhealthcare.org. Once a full contingent of members has been identified, the council will begin meeting, likely in the winter.