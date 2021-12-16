BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
The laboratory is staffed by phlebotomists, technical laboratory technologists, medical technologists, cytologists and pathologists who work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to deliver laboratory results to the patients of the medical center.
During the accreditation process, highly trained peer inspectors — that is, people who work in other accredited labs of about the same size — examine the laboratory’s records and procedures. They also review laboratory staff qualifications and training, equipment, facilities, the safety program, the safety record and overall management.