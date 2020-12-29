BENNINGTON. Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has received approval from the state of Vermont’s regulatory health care board for a $26 million modernization and expansion of its emergency department.
The Green Mountain Care Board granted SVMC a certificate of need for the project, which also includes the renovation of the medical center’s main entrance and public areas on the group floor, and traffic and parking improvements.
Regulatory approval was required for the project to proceed.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care expects to break ground on the project in the spring. Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.