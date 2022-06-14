Vermont’s maple sugar production totaled a record high of 2.55 million gallons this year, a 46 percent increase from 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Vermont remains the country’s top producing state.
The state’s maple syrup producers put out 6.65 million taps in 2022, an increase of 2 percent from the 2021 total. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.383 gallon, up from 0.269 gallon from the previous season. Location played a significant part in individual production. The earliest sap flow reported was Jan. 1 in New York and Vermont. On average, Vermont’s season lasted 40 days, compared with 28 days in 2021.
Vermont has led the U.S. in the number of maple taps every year since 1916 and was only out produced in 1926 and 1918. In 2003, Vermont had 2.12 million taps and that number has steadily increased since then.