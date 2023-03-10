Veteran auto mechanics Joe Dean and Mike Libardi got back to basics — fixing classic cars, which they say is way more fun then fixing new ones

PITTSFIELD — Joe Dean and Mike Libardi are veteran auto mechanics whose careers have taken on a second life as they start to wind down.
They own 2 Guys Auto Restoration and Repair in North Adams, which specializes in restoring old classic vehicles. It's rejuvenating work and fun for both of them because they're working on the types of cars they fixed when their careers started some 40 years ago.
"It's nice to bring in something kind of ugly and within a year roll it out of here as a jewel," said Dean, a native of Adams and a third-generation auto mechanic. Libardi, who is originally from Readsboro, Vt., began his career working in his uncle's garage. He moved to Florida in 1996 where he opened his own body shop, before being hired to work on a pit crew on the NASCAR race car circuit. Libardi then came back to the Berkshires in 2013 to take care of his father before he died.
We spoke with the two men recently about how they do their work and what they love about it.
Q: How did you begin restoring classic cars?
Joe: We started in the trade 40 years ago. These were daily drivers back then. We were always known, both of us, for doing that kind of work. I didn't know Mike when I first started, [and] he didn’t know me, but we’ve known each now for many, many years. We both came out of the same kind of grouping, the same kind of environment. We've worked on these cars for years. I can remember when I was just out of high school, modifying these cars, painting them and whatnot.
It kind of goes away for awhile because [these cars] disappeared. People were working on daily driver cars. Then it came around full circle. All of a sudden there was a market for this again.
Q What made it go away?
Joe: I think what hurt it for a long time was if the dealer didn't have [the parts] anymore, or the junkyard; you couldn't buy it. Then the reconstruction people got into it, all your reconstruction parts people and that revitalized it again because all of a sudden you could buy all these parts that you couldn't buy.
Q: How long ago did restoring old cars start to pick up again?
Joe: Fifteen years ago we started to get into it a little heavy again. We were doing it on the side in my other shop. We had two areas down there, Mike was working on the other side. We were doing one car here and one car there. ... There seemed to be a market for it. We we're trying to do it part time and it became full time. We still didn't realize until we opened the doors down here how much work there was out there. We're doing everything here from basic maintenance to frame up restorations. We opened the doors here and the phone went crazy. We've got all kinds of work.
Q: So why is restoring old cars such a big deal now?
Joe: The people who had these (vehicles) back in the '50s and the '60s are now retired. They've got a little bit of disposable income. They've got their toy and they want it done. The kids are out of the house, in college or gone. The house is paid for. Their expense now is the car or the truck. So they come back and they say I want this built for me. They have the funds to do it now.
Q: What's the difference between working on older cars and working on new cars?
Joe: Mike's laughing
Mike: With the restoration and the classic cars it's so much easier and you get more enjoyment. I always say it's nuts and bolts and common sense, old cars. New cars are foolish. It's plastic. It's disposable garbage. You're never going to see a car made today being a collectable 30 or 40 years from now. It's never going to happen.
Q: Why is that?
Mike: Because the car is disposable. It's not meant to be restored. The parts will disappear. They're made out of plastic. The metal is just paper thin. They're just overcomplicated. You're never going to be able to restore those cars that are out there now as old cars. The cars they made years ago were common, simple, nuts and bolts. Basic vehicles that you can take apart and put back together, and if you don't have the part you can make the part, or if you need to fix something you can take your part and fix it.
Q: What's the oldest vehicle you've worked on?
Joe: (Laughs). We just had a '14 GMC pickup in here. The first year of production. It's one of Mike's friends. We restored it several years ago, and it just sat for 20 years and he wanted to get it back running again. We worked on that thing for four hours and we had it running.
Q: From 1914?
Joe: A 1914 GMC Model 16 pickup. The first year of production. They only made 704 of them. We cleaned out the fuel system on it, cleaned out the carburetor, and blew out some lines, did some levels with fuel on it, and got a spark going on it. That's a hand crank. No starter. No electrical system. Kerosene lights. We pushed it down the parking lot 50 feet, it started up and we were off and running.
Q: Where do you find the parts for cars that old?
Mike: Some of them you've got to make. Just different pieces of equipment. You need sheet metal fenders. A lot of times you just have to hammer them out. As far as the motor end of it, Joe probably knows more about it.
Joe: There are some places out there now that specialize in pistons and rings for old cars. You can find the pieces. The world has evolved. You can buy a brand new 69 Camaro, every piece of it, every single piece of it from the body, to every piece of trim, motor and transmission. That stuff is out there. It's expensive, but you can build a whole car from scratch. You couldn't do that 30 years ago. You either had to patch what you had or find something that was better because you had no other alternatives.
Q: So what's changed?
Joe: You go on the computer. I've got a 1944 Ford custom deluxe convertible. It's been all changed around. Now I need a speedometer cable to hook the transmission to the speedometer. It's totally different from anything I've ever seen. So I punched it in the computer: 1944 C4 deluxe speedometer cable. It pops right up. There's a guy that makes custom cables. I called the guy up. Boom! It came right through. I had it in five days. The cable was screwed right in. You couldn't do that 30 years ago. You go on the computer, you punch it in and it's amazing what you can find. I spend a lot of time on the computer searching. There's somebody out there holding almost anything that you need. You can thumb through a catalog, but a catalog is not going to get you that speedometer cable. It's going to be on the computer.
Q: Mike, what's the difference between working for NASCAR and doing this?
Mike: A totally different world. When you work on race cars you've got somebody's life in your hands, basically; the driver's. You want to make sure everything that you're doing on that car is top notch. You kind of fall back into the same thing when you're doing a restoration or any job. It's the same theory behind it. It's just a whole different ballgame. You're going 200 miles per hour in a race car. It's not your average street car.
Q: What do you like the most about working on classic cars?
Joe: No pressure. There's no timeline. Nobody needs to take it to work tomorrow. Nobody needs to have it done today or have it by 5 o'clock. We work at it on our pace. If we hit a snag and can't get a part we put it it aside and get a different [car] in and work on that. It's a nice, calm feeling.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to restore classic cars?
Joe: You've got to have a basic understanding of these cars. They are not the same thing that's out there today. Unless you have a basic understanding of how they function and how they go together, don't get into it because you can't fumble your way through this and do a good job.
Q: How long are you going to keep doing this?
Joe: We've decided that as long as we are having fun doing this and our bodies hold up we'll still do it. Me and Mike are both going to be 64 this year. As much as we'd like to ignore that fact, we can't.