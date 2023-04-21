After closing due to COVID, Vietnamese craft shop reopens in West Stockbridge

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — After closing her artisanal craft shop for three and a half years due to COVID-19, Trai thi Duong, 81, on Saturday will reopen the doors of Out of Vietnam on 3 Harris St.
At the start, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Sunday, then Duong will add more days in the summer season. The restaurant in the same building, Truc Orient Express, that is family owned and operated, will reopen mid-May.
On a recent morning a smiling Duong sat in the entry of her shop wearing a Vietnamese button-up jacket adorned with pink hand-embroidered flowers. She had just come back to the Berkshires two weeks ago, and she can’t wait for the reopening.
“This store is very important for me because I can bring my stuff here from Vietnam to show," Duong said. "Make people see the beautiful things. But the main thing is, I get to support many families. This is why this shop makes me feel happy.”
Not far from her, sometimes helping with translations, sat her daughter Truc Nguyen, who juggles her work as a public-relations strategist with her efforts in the day-to-day operations of the shop and restaurant. During the 30 years Nguyen lived in New York City, she came home to West Stockbridge every weekend.
“I shadowed them to spend time with my parents," she said. "When you do that, you absorb and you see how they do things. I want to respect what’s already been established. And keep it going.”
Duong and her husband, Luy Nguyen, arrived in the United States in 1975, as refugees following the Vietnam War. In the mid-'70s, they opened a restaurant in Hartford, serving both American and Vietnamese food.
It was there that Gordon Rose, a Berkshire-based entrepreneur, persuaded them to move to West Stockbridge in 1979. In the 1990s, Duong and Nguyen started developing a small shop with artisanal goods from Vietnam.
After their four kids finished college, the couple realized that they could work really hard for half of the year and visit family back in Vietnam for the other half. In their homeland, they enjoyed traveling to areas not usually seen by tourists, and getting to know their country’s wealth of artisanal skills.
“When I traveled," Duong said, "I saw that Vietnam has so many nice things that I wanted to bring here too. So Americans see how beautiful it is too.”
They realized their store, thousands of miles away, could help support impoverished families in Vietnam.
Luy Nguyen died in December of 2018.
Duong poured all her creativity and sense of taste into her ideas, describing to local crafts people how she imagined jackets, scarves, shirts and jewelry for her shop. And from there, the local people in Vietnam would make it as she designed it.
“That work supported entire families,” Duong said, using as an example a man who had lost his legs in the war but made handwoven rattan mats while lying on his back.
The shop also supported seamstresses in Duong’s hometown of Nha Trang, who hand-sewed scarves and clothing, making a living while taking care of their children.
“With the closure, business was slow, but I couldn’t stop buying from these families,” she said. Because the borders of Vietnam were closed in the pandemic, tourism income dried up, but Duong kept buying to support the artisans, explaining, “That’s why I have so much merchandise.”
Truc Nguyen says many pieces are unique. “We’re not selling mass produced things. We’re selling handmade artisan, they will not be perfect.”
Uniqueness draws in passionate customers. A few years ago, a man drove from Rhode Island to Out of Vietnam to buy the rattan mats. Duong said that Kurt Masur, a German conductor with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, wanted wooden coconut buttons for his shirts and jackets, and would accept only those from Out of Vietnam.
