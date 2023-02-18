Villages of the Berkshires names Sarah Dias as program director

LENOX — Villages of the Berkshires has named Sarah Dias program director. She assumed her responsibilities earlier this month.
The organization was able to hire a program director thanks to the efforts of former state Sen. Adams Hinds, who secured $50,000 in state funding for the nonprofit.
Villages of the Berkshires is part of a national movement that aims to enable older adults to age in their own homes, according to its website.
Dias recently returned to the Berkshires after working with the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter in Waltham, where she coordinated and delivered professional education programs and planned its annual conference. She had previously worked for Brookdale Senior Living in Smithfield, R.I.
She will be planning information sessions for Villages of the Berkshires throughout the county to discuss membership, volunteering and the organization's programs and activities.