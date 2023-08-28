Virgina couple buy Aston Magna estate in Great Barrington for $5.1 million

GREAT BARRINGTON — An estate that once served as the inspiration for a well-known music festival is about to enter a new chapter after being purchased by a Virginia couple in one of the Berkshire’s largest residential real estate transactions of the year.
The Aston Magna estate on Berkshire Heights Road, built in 1918, was recently purchased by John F. “Jack” and Caroline Baughman of Norfolk, Va., for $5.1 million, according to documents filed at the Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Great Barrington.
The Baughmans have big plans for the property, which was the original home of the Aston Magna Music Festival, the country’s longest-running summer festival of early music performed on period instruments. The festival was named after the estate, which a former owner had dubbed Aston Magna after a village in England.
The couple plan to completely renovate the 46.25-acre site, which according to the real estate listing, has a 6,240-square-foot main house, three cottages — including one that served as a music studio — and a vintage barn. The renovation project is expected to take at least two years — "it's really dilapidated. It needs everything," Caroline Baughman said in a telephone interview.
When the project is complete, the Baughmans plan to rename the estate "Chesterfield" after the town in England where Caroline Baughman was born. In England, Chesterfield is located next to the town of Sheffield. This parallels the geography in Berkshire County, in which the towns of Great Barrington and Sheffield are also located next to each other.
"Jack thought that would be cool with old England replicating New England," said Caroline Baughman, who was unaware the town of Chesterfield in Massachusetts is located a short distance from the Berkshires in Hampshire County. “The little stone cottage is going to be called the Chestnut.
"It’s a little cheeky," she said, "but we like it.”
The Baughmans purchased the estate from a trust that the estate's long-time owner, the late Lee Elman, had formed in April 1992, according to registry documents. Elman, who co-founded the Aston Magna Music Festival in 1972 with the late Albert Fuller, had owned the property since 1971. Elman, who also lived in Manhattan, died last November at the age of 86 following complications from heart surgery.
He had left Aston Magna Nominee Trust to his daughter, Alexandra Foley, who lives in the state of Florida. Foley was the trust's sole beneficiary, but was replaced in that role by Mary Ellen Saunders in March, according to registry documents. Saunders sold the estate through the trust to the Baughmans.
"It actually took us two years to buy it," Caroline Baughman said. "We first saw it in August 2021."
The Baughmans had entered into a contract to buy Aston Magna in January, she said, but the sale didn't close until earlier this month.
“There were a huge number of liens,” on the property, Caroline Baughman said. “It just took a long time to resolve everything.
“It was through a series of really incredible coincidences that we ended up being able to buy it,” she said. “We just want to restore it to its former glory. We ultimately want to make it our main home. It's probably going to be a two- to 2 1/2-year project.
"We want to reinvent it," Caroline Baughman said.
The Baughmans, who have also renovated a home in Kitty Hawk on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and have previously lived in Greenwich, Conn., and New York City, plan to renovate the estate in "phases," Caroline Baughman said.
“We can’t live in the main house [now]," she said. "It’s too far gone.”
Caroline said her sister, who lives in England, is planning to publish a book on the estate — "because the house is so amazing." The couple also intend launch a website, www.chesterfieldestate.com., within the next month so that people can track the renovation project's progress.
In December 2020, a fire significantly damaged a residence that was reported to be on the Aston Magna estate. But the Baughmans said that home is under different ownership. It is not on their property but abuts it, Caroline Baughman said.
Finding the Berkshires
Jack Baughman, an experienced litigator with 25 years of courtroom experience, is the founder and managing partner of JFB Legal, a law firm in Norfolk. He was born in Cambridge, and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1985.
“A Boston guy,” he said.
Jack Baughman said his mother first brought him to Tanglewood when he was five, so the couple aren’t complete strangers to the Berkshires. But they have never owned a second home here or been frequent visitors to this area.
“No, not at all,” Caroline said. “We’re a British-American couple. Jack was born and raised in Massachusetts and really wanted to retire here. I was really more of a New York City girl. We were trying to find someplace between Boston and New York and stumbled upon the Berkshires.”
Estate's history
The Aston Magna Estate was originally built in 1918 by Charles Freer, the owner of the Freer Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. He built the structure to house his famous Oriental art collection there, but died shortly after construction on the estate was completed.
The estate was later owned by a Albert and Mary Spalding, a prominent New York City couple, who named it Aston Magna, because it reminded them of a village that the couple enjoyed visiting in Gloucestershire, in the Cotswolds in England, that is also located near a town named Great Barrington. Albert, a well-known American violinist, and his wife picnicked during the summers in Aston Magna while he prepared for his world concert tours. The couple originally leased the estate in 1925 as a practice facility for Albert before they bought it. Spalding 's father and uncle founded the A.G. Spalding Sporting Goods Co. in the 19th century.
Following her husband's death, Mary Spalding lived at Aston Magna until 1970 when the property was bequeathed to the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield. Elman purchased the property a year later, and inspired by Albert Spalding's music studio and the property's history, used it to establish the Aston Magna Foundation of Music, which operates the music festival.
Elman and Fuller, inspired by the music studio and the property’s history to establish the Aston Magna Foundation for Music, which runs the festival and is still located in Great Barrington. Fuller, a well-known harpsichord player, founded the Aston Magna Foundation, but left the organization in 1983 following a dispute with the board. He died at age 81 in September 2007.
Concerts were originally held at the estate, but now take place in several locations, including the Berkshires, Boston and the Hudson Valley region of New York.