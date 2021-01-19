PITTSFIELD — CEO Meg Sanders of Canna Provisions will speak when 1Berkshire holds a virtual entrepreneurial meetup at 9 a.m. Jan. 26 via the Zoom platform.
The event is free, but preregistration is required. Registration: tinyurl.com/y55u3dby.
