Local business and advocacy organizations across the state are hosting a Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action for Local Businesses in Massachusetts from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.
The event will provide an opportunity for local businesses, their employees and customers to understand policy measures introduced on Beacon Hill aimed at helping with small business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to engage with elected officials who will be providing updates on legislation addressing cocktails to-go, third party delivery app fees, business interruption insurance, and grants for new businesses unable to access state and federal funding. Information: cocktailsforcommonwealth.com/rally.