BURLINGTON — The Massachusetts High Technology Council will hold its next COVID-19 Response Virtual Roundtable with a discussion on the delta variant at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The event will include an overview of new data presented by Dr. Dan Barouch of Barouch Laboratory and a panel discussion moderated by Stephen Pagliuca of Bain Capital. Insights on infection rates and vaccine efficacy over time and guidance for organizations who are monitoring changes that impact return to work plans will also be discussed. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required. Information/registration: mhtc.org.