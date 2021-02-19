BURLINGTON — Massachusetts High Technology Council will be holding two free virtual roundtables on COVID-19 vaccines. “COVID-19 Vaccine Focus: Pfizer” will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday while “U.S. and Massachusetts Vaccine Distribution” will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The latter discussion will include a data-driven perspective on U.S. vaccine distributions from MITRE Labs and a focus on the Massachusetts vaccine distribution program. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders will be one of the participants.
Attendance is free but pre-registration is required. Information: mhtc.org.