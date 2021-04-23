PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire will hold a virtual town hall titled “The 2021 Performing Arts Experience in the Berkshires” at 10 a.m. on April 30. Berkshire venues' reopening plans and what the 2021 season will look like will be discussed.
The panelists will include Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington Stage Company; Alexandra Fuchs, Thomas G. Stemberg Chief Operating Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Tanglewood; Mandy Greenfield, artistic director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival; and Kate McGuire, the artistic director/CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group. Information/registration: 1Berkshire.com.