PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire will hold a virtual town hall that will focus on the museum experience in the Berkshires at 10 a.m. May 14. The panelists will include Sue Killam, the deputy director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art; Olivier Meslay, the director of The Clark Art Institute; Laurie Norton Moffat, director and CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum; Jeff Rodgers, the executive director of the Berkshire Museum; and Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount.
1Berkshire virtual towns halls are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration: https://bit.ly/3blBXav. Information: 1berkshire.com.