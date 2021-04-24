PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board will be using technology next week to provide information on job opportunities for local residents, with a special emphasis on youth employment.
The board will be staging 2021 Berkshire Virtual Career Week, which includes a virtual job fair Tuesday and a series of daily virtual presentations Monday through Friday that feature a different job sector each day, all presented on the Zoom platform.
The daily live sessions are open to Berkshire residents ages 14 to 24. The virtual job fair, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m., is open to all ages. But, the portions of the daily live sessions that are prerecorded will be rebroadcast on Pittsfield Community Television, and those segments are open to all.
Career-related content also will air on PCTV when a live Zoom session is not taking place. All of those videos will be available to the public after Berkshire Virtual Career Week ends, via PCTV’s online educational library.
The weeklong focus on youth employment, with an emphasis on students in grades 10 through 12, is to make up for the absence of traditional youth-oriented career and exploration events like the Berkshire 10th Grade Career Expo and numerous job-shadowing opportunities, which the board hasn’t held since 2019, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In years past, we, in collaboration with the Berkshire Compact for Education, always put on the region-wide eighth grade career conferences, and in the past two years (2018-19), we’ve done a 10th grade career expo, really to make sure we were providing as many career awareness and exploration opportunities as possible for our young people,” said Heather Williams, the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board’s youth development director.
“Obviously, this year we weren’t able to hold those large in-person events, so, we thought it would be great to put something together where our young people can still tap in virtually and connect with local professionals and employers to be able to continue on with their career development and learn more about career areas that interest them,” she said.
The board’s decision to spread out the event over a week, rather than hold all the activities on a single day, was done in consultation with Berkshire County’s public school districts, which thought students would be served better on a daily basis, given the current mix of hybrid learning schedules, Williams said.
“Just based on the differing schedules within each school district, we thought it might not work out as well,” she said, referring to holding a one-day event. “So, we decided to spread it out.”
The live, career-focused daily Zoom sessions will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and will give students the opportunity to meet with local employers and professionals. Each session will include a 15-minute keynote address; 45- to 60-minute breakout workshop sessions that students can select ahead of time; and 10 minutes for closing remarks, a survey and feedback.
Opportunities in STEM-related — science, technology, engineering and math — subjects will be discussed Monday; health care and human services Tuesday; hospitality/tourism and communications Wednesday; building trades and advanced manufacturing Thursday, and education and public service Friday.
On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, those sessions will be followed by virtual Work Readiness Live Skill Building Workshops. They include a resume-writing workshop at 11 a.m. Monday; interviewing skills at 11 a.m. Tuesday; and an interest inventory career survey session at 1 p.m. Thursday.
For information, contact youthdirector@masshireberkshire.com.