Heather Boulger, executive director of the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, and Taconic High School students Jayden Cross and Kelsi Houghtlin work on a presentation at a board-sponsored youth employment event in 2019. The board will be staging 2021 Berkshire Virtual Career Week next week, which includes a virtual job fair open to all ages, and a series of daily virtual presentations open to Berkshire residents ages 14 to 24.