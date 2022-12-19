Visiting Stockbridge at Christmas ranked among 50 best Christmas traditions by Mixbook Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — Visiting Stockbridge at Christmas is ranked 35th among the country’s 50 best Christmas traditions by Mixbook, a photo creation company.
Mixbook’s rankings are based on a survey the company conducted with 1,500 Americans. Ohio’s buckeye candy, which resembles the nut on the state tree, took the top spot. Texas’ River Walk in San Antonio finished second, while the Genesee Keg Tree in Rochester, N.Y., is third. New York is the only state from the Northeast with a tradition that placed in the top 10.
Each state has one entry.
New England’s other entries include: Connecticut’s Trees in the Rigging Community Carol Sing & Parade (28th); Rhode Island’s Lobster Trap Christmas Tree on Block Island (39th); Vermont’s Scavenger Hunt in Middlebury (40th); Maine’s seafood chowder (41st); and New Hampshire’s Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour (47th). Colorado’s Santa Speedo Dash is ranked 18th.
The entire list can be found here.