GREAT BARRINGTON — Michael B. Mullany has been appointed dental director of Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires by the organization’s board of trustees. He succeeds longtime dental volunteer Tom Sakshaug, who has been serving at VIM’s acting dental director.
Mullany, who began practicing at VIM in 2020, received his doctorate in dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He completed a general practice residency at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. He also is a third-generation dentist with his father at their general practice in downtown Great Barrington.
Before entering dental school, Mullany spent 10 years in the financial services industry.