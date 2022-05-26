GREAT BARRINGTON — Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires has earned a 2022 gold rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. VIM also received a gold rating from the NAFC last year.
The NAFC’s mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable healthcare. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the free and charitable clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: Administrative, Clinic/Pharmacy Responsibilities, Credentialing and Privileging Systems, Patient Care, and Risk Management Systems.