GREAT BARRINGTON — Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires is one of 10 state nonprofit organizations that have received a total of $250,000 in funding from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation Special Initiatives grant program.
The funding was granted to support nonprofit organizations that help connect new immigrants to resources and services for their health care needs in communities across the commonwealth. The individual amounts that each recipient received were not disclosed.
The organization provides access to free health care for those in the area who are income-qualified and uninsured or under-insured, according to its website.
VIM Berkshires was the only organization outside of eastern Massachusetts to receive an award in the current round of funding.