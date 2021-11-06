PITTSFIELD — Katherine von Haefen has joined the Berkshire United Way as director of community impact.
Von Haefen, born and raised in Massachusetts, joins the agency after a 20-year career at the United Way of Greater Houston in Texas. She moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to family.
Before moving to Texas, von Haefen worked with the Massachusetts Department of Children & Family Services, as well as a domestic violence organization.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Ithaca College and a master's degree in social work from the graduate school at the University of Houston.