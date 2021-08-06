Walmart, which has stores in North Adams and Pittsfield, is planning to pay 100 percent of college tuition and books for its associates through the firm’s Live Better U program. Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee that employee pay for college tuition will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart. Walmart is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development.
Walmart will add four academic partners, including Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream. Each of these institutions were chosen for their history of success with adult and working learner programs as well as their focus on degree completion. Walmart’s existing academic partners include Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen.