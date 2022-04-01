WAM Theatre adds four new board members

LENOX — Donna Haghigat, Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Kim Stauffer and Nicole M. Young-Martin have joined WAM Theatre’s board of directors.
Arwen Lowbridge, Diane Scott and Ellen Ring recently completed their terms on the WAM Board.
Haghighat is the executive director of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts. She came to the Women’s Fund with 12 years of experience developing programs, cultivating relationships, launching startups, fundraising, directing communications strategy, creating strategic plans and building advocacy programs.
Sandberg-Zakian is a theater director, author and facilitator with a passion for the development of vital new American plays for the stage and the ear. She has directed several productions for WAM over the years. She has recently directed shows at the New York Theatre Workshop, the Huntington Theatre and the California Shakespeare Theatre.
Stauffer performed the role of Emilie in "Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" in WAM Theatre’s 2013 production and 2017 remount. Her additional Berkshire credits include Barrington Stage Company and Chester Theatre Company. As a director, she has worked with Berkshire Playwright’s Lab, UAlbany Theatre, and Union College Theatre.
Young-Martin is a writer, performer, producer, musician, nonprofit manager and educator with over 25 years of experience as a practicing artist and over 10 years of working in higher education and the nonprofit sector. Young-Martin serves as the producer and host of the web series "Black Writers Read", teaches literature, developmental writing and theater for Bard Microcollege Holyoke, and works as the community investments manager for the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.