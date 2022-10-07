WAM Theatre offering online workshops on Black Theatre Aesthetic

LENOX — In connection with its production of "Cadillac Crew," WAM Theatre is offering two online workshops via Zoom on the Black Theatre Aesthetic.
The two 90-minute workshops will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and on Oct. 30. They will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, co-artistic director of Improv Theater Company in Los Angeles and literary manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse.
Community members are invited to join, and the workshops are open to all regardless of experience level. Participants are expected to purchase a ticket to "Cadillac Crew" and attend both the pre- and post-show workshops. Space is limited.
Information/registration: www.wamtheatre.com/workshops/.