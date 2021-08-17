LENOX — WAM Theatre has been awarded a $10,000 Community Investments for Greater Change grant from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts in Springfield. The theater company is one of 20 nonprofits to receive grants in the organization's latest round of funding.
The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts distributed grants through this initiative to WAM and other organizations working with women and girls whose work aligns with one or more of these strategic pillars: economic security; freedom from gender-based violence, harassment, and harm; and parity in positions of leadership, representation and power.
In fulfillment of WAM’s philanthropic mission, the organization donates a portion of the proceeds from its mainstage productions to carefully selected beneficiaries.
Since WAM’s founding in 2010, the theater company has donated more than $80,000 to 22 local and global organizations.