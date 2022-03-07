LENOX — WAM Theatre has been approved to receive a $50,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It is one of 16 organizations in Massachusetts that have been approved to receive this money.
The theater has been recommended to use the money to save jobs, and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57.75 million to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington.
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March 2021, when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector.
Information: WAMtheatre.com.