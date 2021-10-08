GREAT BARRINGTON — WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, which has a station in Great Barrington, raised $1 million during its annual fall fund drive which took place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. The funding will be used to support the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. At the same time, the station mobilized listeners to help provide food for families during the winter months and acquire carbon reduction certificates to limit carbon emissions in the environment.
WAMC has partnered with The Food Pantries for The Capital District in New York, to help feed hundreds of families this winter. The Adirondack Council also donated carbon reduction certificates to supporters of the drive. Donors to WAMC for this initiative will help to keep 100 tons of carbon pollution out of the atmosphere. Information/donations/volunteers: Amber Sickles, 800-323-9262 ext. 133.