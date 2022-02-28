The war in Ukraine is causing gas prices in the Berkshires to soar

WESTWOOD — Gas prices continued their climb upward this week, with the average price in both Berkshire County and Massachusetts jumping another 8 cents, AAA Northeast announced Monday.
The average state price is now $3.62 per gallon, 2 cents higher than the average price in Berkshire County, which remains the highest among the four counties in Western Massachusetts. The average national price, which also rose 8 cents this week, is 1 cent lower than the average price in Massachusetts.
The average price in Berkshire County has skyrocketed over the last month, leaping 22 cents since the last week of January. The average state price is 24 cents higher than a month ago, and 98 cents higher than at this time last year. The average national price has risen 26 cents since last month, and is 90 cents higher than this time last year.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has rocked the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the $90 range. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher prices at the pump in the U.S.
“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”