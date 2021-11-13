PITTSFIELD — Janice E. Ward, of Pittsfield, has been named first vice president and trust officer at Greenfield Savings Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services.
She has more than 19 years of experience in the industry.
Ward will assist clients with financial planning, estate settlement and trust administration throughout Western Massachusetts, including in the Berkshires. She is the co-founder and currently a director of the Berkshire County Estate Planning Council and previously served five years as the organization’s president.
Ward, born in Cheshire, is a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She holds a law degree from Western New England University, and has been a licensed attorney in Massachusetts and New York since 2005.
In 2012, Ward earned the designation of certified financial planner.