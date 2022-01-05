Due to the increase in COVID-19 testing brought on by the omicron variant, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Better Business Bureau have issued consumer warnings about fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatment
Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist, the compromise of personally identifiable information or the increase of deceptive advertising.
• Consumers can avoid fraudulent COVID-19 tests by talking to their doctor or health care provider who can help figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. Those without a primary care physician, should check out the official website of their local county health department for more information on testing availability.
• Research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before agreeing to anything, research any claims the company makes. Search BBB.org to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name.
• Understand all options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available.
• Never share personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.