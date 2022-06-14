PEABODY — The Warren Group with be holding a live webinar at noon on June 28 titled, “Prospecting in RE Records Search: Foreclosed and Distressed Properties.”
RE Records Specialist Mike Sweeney will discuss searching for pre-foreclosures by filing date; searching for upcoming auctions by auction date; locating REO properties in a given area; and using distressed property selects to local properties with a history of liens( including federal, state and municipal liens).
Information/registration: thewarrengroup.com.