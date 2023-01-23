Wayfair is closing its Pittsfield call center

PITTSFIELD — Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has now decided to close it.

The company said Monday that it will be closing its facility in the Clock Tower Business Center on South Church Street when the company's lease expires in July. The call center opened in October 2019.

The 40 employees who are currently working for Wayfair in Pittsfield will join the company's virtual customer service team, said company spokeswoman Susan Frechette.

On Friday, Wayfair announced that it planned to eliminate 1,750 jobs companywide, roughly 10 percent of its total workforce.

This story will be updated.