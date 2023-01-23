<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Wayfair is closing its Pittsfield call center

Inside Wayfair office

Wayfair is planning to close its customer call center in Pittsfield when the company's lease for the space expires in July.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has now decided to close it.

The company said Monday that it will be closing its facility in the Clock Tower Business Center on South Church Street when the company's lease expires in July. The call center opened in October 2019.

The 40 employees who are currently working for Wayfair in Pittsfield will join the company's virtual customer service team, said company spokeswoman Susan Frechette.

On Friday, Wayfair announced that it planned to eliminate 1,750 jobs companywide, roughly 10 percent of its total workforce. 

This story will be updated. 

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all