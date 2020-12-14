The Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network and Berkshire Community College will hold a webinar at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, via the Zoom platform, on coping with stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
South County experts in health care and mental health will discuss how we all are affected by COVID-19 and the different ways to cope with and maintain mental health during the holiday season.
The panelists include Brenda Bahnson, of the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Berkshire Medical Center; Adrien Conklin, clinical operations manager, Macony Pediatrics and East Mountain Medical Rural Health Clinic in Great Barrington; Maureen Logan-Daniels, director, Wellness and Community Health, Berkshire Health Systems; Deborah Phillips, Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network Director at Fairview Hospital; and Elena Nuciforo, director of workforce development/ health care at Berkshire Community College.
Registration: tinyurl.com/y648avgd.