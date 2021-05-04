BURLINGTON — The Massachusetts High Technology Council will present a webinar, “The Employer’s Role in Vaccinations,” at 10 a.m. Friday. It is part of MHTC’s Reimagining the Future of Work after COVID-19 series.
The panelists will include Tara Azimi, partner at McKinsey & Co.; Liam O’Connell, co-managing partner, Nutter McClennen & Fish; Jennifer Fay, partner, Goodwin Proctor; Amanda Marie Baer, partner, Mirick O’Connell; and Chris Anderson, the president of the Mass. High Tech Council. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required. Information: mhtc.org.