BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Center for Communication in Medicine in Bennington, Vt. will hold a free webinar, “Surviving Illness: Challenges of Living Fully in the Time of COVID,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The program will be live streamed and available for viewing on the website, speaksooner.org.
The panelists include: Dr. Alya Reeve, psychiatrist and Director of United Counseling Services in Bennington; Sara Ames, nurse practitioner at Adirondack Health Cancer Center in Saranac Lake, N.Y.; Retired Colonel and cancer survivor James Baker and COVID-19 survivor Tom Restino. Registration/information: speaksooner.org.