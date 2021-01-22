PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and Cross Insurance will hold a free, 45-minute Insurance 101 webinar via the Zoom platform on insurance information specifically for restaurants.
“Play With Your Food, Not Your Insurance Coverages!” will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. The session is open to representatives from any Pittsfield restaurant. It will be led by Cross Insurance Vice President Robert "Bob" Zuber, account executive Kate Lauzon and commercial line marketing manager Jenifer Powers.
Information will be provided on several insurance coverages specifically for restaurants, including liquor liability and workers' compensation. A 10-minute question-and-answer session will take place. Questions also can be submitted in advance to Lauzon at klauzon@crossagency.com.
Those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Information/registration: downtownpittsfield.com.