PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, which has an office in Pittsfield, and the Eastern Regional Outreach Office of the United States Patent and Trademark Office will be holding a free webinar series on intellectual property.
This series will include an overview of intellectual property; ways to protect IP; patents; trademarks; copyright; filing applications; and resources available to inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs. Question and answer sessions will also take place.
The three sessions include, “Patent Basics” on Thursday; ”Filing a Provisional & Non-Provisional Patent Application” on May 6; and “USPTO Resources for Inventors, Innovators & Entrepreneurs” on May 20. All three sessions will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Information/registration: www.msbdc.org/patent/default.