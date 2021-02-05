LEE — Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing will be holding a free webinar series, “The Future of Small-Scale Sterile Filling,” that begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The first session will describe trends in the advancement of sterile manufacturing, the best technologies for increased sterility assurance and solutions to challenges with isolator-based filling.
Also to be discussed is the genesis and design of Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing’s newest sterile filling that is expected to begin operations next year.
The series was produced in collaboration with five leading equipment manufacturers. Thirteen experts from six industry-leading companies developed a comprehensive guide to the newest technologies in sterile manufacturing to improve flexibility, processing speed and sterility assurance.
Registration: tinyurl.com/1wwuop5e. Information: 413-243-0330; info@berkshiresterile.com.