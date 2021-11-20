PITTSFIELD — Dr. Anna Weingart has joined the medical staff at Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services of BMC, according to Berkshire Health Systems, joining Drs. Katie Hatt and Nicole Payne.
Weingart received her medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and completed her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. She provides general rehabilitation services, electrodiagnostics, nonsurgical musculoskeletal care, trauma rehabilitation, amputee rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation and brain injury rehabilitation.