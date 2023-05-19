Wendy Pearson, director of the Stockbridge Library, turned a lifelong love of libraries into a career as a librarian

PITTSFIELD — Wendy Pearson enjoyed going to libraries way before she worked in one.
She frequently visited the library on her way home from elementary school in her native Longmeadow. She then spent her free time in one while in college. She still visits libraries when she's traveling.
Pearson has been the director of the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives in Stockbridge since 2020.
We spoke with her recently about her job and the recent censorship issues that are effecting libraries all over the country. This is what she told us.
Q: How long have you been a librarian and why did you become one?
A: I worked in a library for 18 years, but I didn't become a librarian until much later. There are is some sort of semantics in the library world. I got my MLS six years ago.
Q: Why did you want to be a librarian?
A: I think its started very young with great love of libraries and the library being this place I loved to be. I loved the environment. When I was a young girl I rode my bike back and forth from elementary school like we did in those days and I would have to pass the public library. I would always stop on my way home. When I was young I would walk around and look at books and read. Then when I was older I would go there to do homework and occasionally get "shushed" by a librarian. It was always the place that I loved to be.
Q: Did this fascination with libraries continue when you were older?
A: When I was in college (the University of Massachusetts Amherst) I studied conservation of natural resources But when on the weekends when I had free time, I'd still go to the library and take out books on everything. My interests were all there.
Q: Did it continue as an adult?
A: Today when I have free time, if I have a day off or I travel, I visit libraries. I love being in them. Its kind of natural. I actually ended up working in the library that I grew up going to. After I graduated from college I worked in a science museum.
Q: When I was growing up libraries seemed like stodgy places full of card catalogs where you had to be quiet and everything seemed regimented. What is the job really like?
A: I want to start by saying we librarians almost never shush people. That is such a big cliche. And we aren't the staid quiet places that we used to be. We are bustling all the time. A day on the job for me is one part selecting books that I think our patrons are going to love, and working with our youth librarian and curator of history to determine how do we serve the community in the best way. What are the stories that children will really want to read. So a day on the job isn't just about books. It's looking broadly at the needs of, of course the town of Stockbridge, but the community at large.
For instance yesterday, I ordered some books then went to the local flower shop, Township Four, to arrange for a free library program on floral arranging. The youth librarian and I are both taking Spanish classes because we've seen a real uptick of Spanish speakers in the library, so we want to be able to meet that need. We have a major construction project going on right now. There's never a dull moment.
I think it's also a stereotype that's so far from true that librarians have these great jobs because they sit around and read books all day. If you talk to a librarian, it's almost unanimous that I'm too busy to read.
Q: How has technology affected your job as a librarian?
A: In many ways, the technology has made our job easier in the way that technology makes everything easier. It's so much easier for us to catalog books, to check out books. It's now all on an automated system. But I think particularly now, the big challenge with technology is the way we access our information. We all know how to find a story, but how do you access a story and then make sure it's accurate.
Q: When you order books, how do you determine what appropriate or inappropriate for your patrons?
A: We decide based on our collections development policy, and it's based on professional standards. What we try to do is get things of interest to our community, and also things that have good professional reviews so they're well reviewed by a number of sources and also look into the demand of others. We don't operate as a lone library. We're part of a library network. We share resources with about 150 libraries across Central and Western Massachusetts.
Through that automated system we have access to a tremendous amount of statistics. We can look at what across the state has the highest pulls, and we can look at what books on average have the highest pulls. We try to be responsive to demand and knowing the makeup of our community and what they enjoy and also making sure that we have something for everyone.
Q: There's been a great deal of discussion nationally recently about banning certain kinds of books from libraries. What do you do when it comes to ordering controversial books?
A: I don't mean to misstate this, but it's not really the libraries that are banning the books. It's these tremendous calls for censorship that are targeting libraries. But the libraries themselves overall stand for access to information. We stand for the freedom to read what you'd like to read. That's certainly one of the biggest challenges to public libraries and school libraries right now. In terms of where do I stand as a librarian I believe that we should have books on our shelves — it's a little cliche — that are both mirrors and windows into us and into the lives of others that we would not understand if we didn't have access. We stand firmly as a library against censorship, and certainly I as an individual really believe that censorship is a very slippery slope.
To be honest, whether or not it's controversial is not one of the criteria that I would judge a book to add. I look at content. Is it well written? If it's a nonfiction book, is it factual? Do they cite their sources to give accurate information? If it's a novel, did it get a lot of good reviews by professionals? Is it well written.
Q: But what parameters do you use when deciding whether or not to order a controversial book?
A: I understand what you're trying to get to. Let's say there's a book that's being challenged in a lot of other libraries. How do I respond to that? My answer to that is I think it's incredibly important for us to have that title on our shelves for a number of reasons.
One, what's being challenged right now across the nation are predominately books written by communities whose stories historically have not been told. The majority of the hooks today are being pulled off library shelves because they're written by people of color or the LBGTQ+ [community] about lives written by members of that community.
These stories that marginalize lives are true stories. We have a responsibility to tell all the stories, not just the dominant paradigm. I think it's incredibly important to represent not just the history that we all learned in elementary school.
Predominately, what we're seeing right now is the radical right challenging ideas. But I think we do see more than ever before, and I think at an alarming rate, that people on all sides of the political spectrum are not wanting others to read things that don't agree with their point of view and that's a dangerous game. I'm more committed than ever that we represent every point of view.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to be a librarian?
A: Visit libraries often. I would encourage anyone who would want to be a librarian. Spend a lot of time reading and in libraries and get ready for a fulfilling career.