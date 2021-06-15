NORTH ADAMS — Health Together, of Williamsburg, was declared the winner of Lever’s Berkshire Health Technology Challenge by a panel of expert judges June 11.
The company, co-founded by Nicolas Boillot and Deirdre Tomlinson, will use the $25,000 award to continue working on its innovative online health platform.
This was the third Berkshire Health Technology Challenge put on by small-business accelerator Lever. These challenge events have focused on health technology companies with fundable and scalable business models.
Finalists spent the past few months working with the Lever team, refining their pitches, learning from Lever’s network of mentors and deepening their entrepreneurship skills through Lever’s Challenge program.
The two other finalists were CathWear and Open Standard Industries of Holyoke.