Western Mass Founders Network holding demo day June 14

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Mass Founders Network, a collaboration between four economic development groups including the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield, will hold its first demo day event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Valley Venture Mentors facility in Springfield.
The network was founded to support the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is funded by grants from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and coordinated by the Western Mass. Economic Development Council and Forge in addition to Valley Venture Mentors and the BIC.
Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.