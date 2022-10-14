Western New England School of Law launching free legal kiosks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice is launching a free legal kiosk initiative in Springfield.
A demonstration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Service Center in Springfield. Ten other kiosks are also located in various locations in Springfield.
The legal kiosks are computer stations equipped with internet access and legal information in both English and Spanish. They are set up to allow people to easily self-navigate through an electronic interface to obtain information on free legal service providers and other legal resources.
Monday’s ceremony is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at bit.ly/legalkiosklaunch.