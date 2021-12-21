Berkshire County restaurants and businesses that opened in 2021

2021 brought many business and restaurant closures to Berkshire County. However, many entrepreneurs decided to take the leap and start something new.

Here are some of the establishments that celebrated new beginnings in 2021:

La Chalupa La Enchilada, a food truck in Pittsfield

RJ's, Berkshire Palate, Flat Burger Society restaurants offer new dining options in Pittsfield Three new restaurants have recently opened in Pittsfield, all in dining spaces that were vacated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RJ's Restaurant, Berkshire Palate, and Flat Burger Society, restaurants all in Pittsfield

Rem Roc's Fried Chicken and Soul Food, restaurant in Pittsfield

Is this Great Barrington cafe an early sign of life after COVID-19? GREAT BARRINGTON — Recognizing the significance of a business opening amid the landscape of closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and w…

twoflower, cafe in Great Barrington

The word on the street: New bookstore/gallery space opens in downtown Pittsfield PITTSFIELD — Independent bookstores often struggle to find a foothold these days, but a Berkshire County couple believe they have found a form…

Familiar Trees, bookstore in Pittsfield

BB's Hot Spot brings 'isle of spice,' taste of Caribbean to Pittsfield Braised oxtail, jerk chicken and curried goat are just some of the Caribbean American food specialties now offered at BB's Hot Spot on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield.

BB's Hot Spot, restaurant in Pittsfield

A new take on Friendly's: Clear Sky Cannabis debuts in North Adams NORTH ADAMS — A few months from now, a walk-up window at the former Friendly’s restaurant at 221 State Road will reopen — the same window that…

Clear Sky Cannabis, cannabis dispensary in North Adams

Roberto’s Pizza, restaurant in Sheffield

He always dreamed of opening a record store. Along came COVID — and a cheap lease in Great Barrington. GREAT BARRINGTON — Rob Brannock remembers riding in the back seat of a wood-paneled station wagon on the way to his first day of junior high s…

Rob’s Records & Audio, music store in Great Barrington

Norad Toy & Candy Company, candy and toy store in North Adams

'Anthropologie meets Goodwill': Secondhand store Terra opens its doors in North Adams A secondhand store selling vintage clothing, home goods and other items opened last month on Ashland Street in North Adams.

Terra, vintage thrift store in North Adams

Miss Adams Diner reopens to traditional diner fare, reflecting more than 70 years of history Restaurateur Pete Oleskiewicz reopened Miss Adams Diner on Thursday, more than a year after purchasing the iconic building on Park Street in Adams.

Miss Adams Diner, restaurant in Adams

Pittsfield woman's job loss during pandemic brings 'pipe dream' to fruition Jillian Bamford always had dreamed of opening her own fitness studio. Losing her job because of COVID-19 provided her with the opening she needed to make it happen.

On Pointe Barre and Fitness, fitness studio in Williamstown

In Housatonic, an ‘extra-special’ cafe plans for a fall opening A non-profit that provides a niche into mainstream adult life for people with special needs will soon carve its own niche in the heart of Housatonic.

ExtraSpecialTeas, cafe in Great Barrington

Lighter fare: Lanesborough's first pot shop opens Friday Lanesborough's first retail recreational marijuana store opens on July 30 after three years of planning and going through local and state permitting process. The store is in the former Lanesborough Super Market on North Main Street (Rt. 7) across from the Lanesborough police station. In addition to various cannabis products, the store will have works from local artists on display.

Liberty Market, cannabis dispensary in Lanesborough

Freight Yard Pub owners open new takeout option, Craft Food Barn NORTH ADAMS — Empire-building is hard, slow work, especially during a pandemic. But the Taylor family is getting there.

Craft Food Barn, restaurant in North Adams

With an Ace in hand, Pittsfield building supply owner expanding family business The owner of Johns Building Supply on Crane Avenue has decided to expand the 73-year-old company's offerings by opening a two-story, 11,000-square-foot hardware store across the street.

Johns Building Supply and Johns Ace Hardware, hardware store in Pittsfield