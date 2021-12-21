<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
YEAR IN REVIEW

Berkshire County restaurants and businesses that opened in 2021

2021 brought many business and restaurant closures to Berkshire County. However, many entrepreneurs decided to take the leap and start something new.

Here are some of the establishments that celebrated new beginnings in 2021:

La Chalupa La Enchilada, a food truck in Pittsfield

RJ's Restaurant, Berkshire Palate, and Flat Burger Society, restaurants all in Pittsfield 

Rem Roc's Fried Chicken and Soul Food, restaurant in Pittsfield 

twoflower,  cafe in Great Barrington

Familiar Trees, bookstore in Pittsfield

BB's Hot Spot, restaurant in Pittsfield

Clear Sky Cannabis, cannabis dispensary in North Adams

Roberto’s Pizza, restaurant in Sheffield

Rob’s Records & Audio, music store in Great Barrington

Norad Toy & Candy Company, candy and toy store in North Adams

Terra, vintage thrift store in North Adams

Miss Adams Diner, restaurant in Adams

On Pointe Barre and Fitness, fitness studio in Williamstown

ExtraSpecialTeas, cafe in Great Barrington

Lanesborough's first retail recreational marijuana store opens on July 30 after three years of planning and going through local and state permitting process. The store is in the former Lanesborough Super Market on North Main Street (Rt. 7) across from the Lanesborough police station.  In addition to various cannabis products, the store will have works from local artists on display.

Liberty Market, cannabis dispensary in Lanesborough

Craft Food Barn, restaurant in North Adams

 

Johns Building Supply and Johns Ace Hardware, hardware store in Pittsfield

 

