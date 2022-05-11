LENOX — Wheatleigh’s hotel and Portico restaurant have both been awarded five-star ratings from Forbes for 2022. Wheatleigh has now achieved five-star status for 8 years, and is among an elite group of properties that have earned five-star status for both its hotel and restaurant.
The publication’s 2022 star award winners include 323 five-star hotels worldwide. The winners are determined by a rigorous, independent inspection process of up to 900 standards based on 75 percent service and 25 percent quality of facility completed by “incognito” inspectors who stay at the hotels.
Wheatleigh is located on 22 acres of lush parkland that were originally landscaped by Frederick Law Olmsted, the designer of New York City’s Central Park.
“It is an honor that Wheatleigh is included in such a prestigious list of world-class hotels, restaurants and spas globally,” Daniel Zimmer, general manager of Wheatleigh said. “This rating symbolizes the five star culture and hospitality at our hotel and restaurant and further demonstrates why our guests return year after year.”