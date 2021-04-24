DALTON — Berkshire Money Management’s operations manager, Natalie Wheeler, has completed the Associated Industries of Massachusetts’ Front-Line Leadership certification series.
The rigorous, 30-hour program focuses on business planning and aligning team efforts, supporting and prioritizing team goals through hands-on exercises, improving company culture during a crisis and conflict resolution.
The series also focuses heavily on leading a diverse and inclusive workforce that includes addressing multigenerational differences among employees, methods for inclusion that provide equal opportunities, and reviewing cultural issues that might affect recruitment and retention.